Peter Weatherby Obituary
Peter Weatherby

Palmyra -

Peter Weatherby, 77, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg.

Born May 24, 1942 in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Betty Jo (Beebe) Weatherby.

He retired with 26 years of service from Hershey Foods Corporation.

Surviving are his wife Sandra D. (Demy) Weatherby; children Wendy, wife of James Leeser, Robin Weatherby, and Michael, husband of Chris Weatherby; and brother Joseph, Jr., husband of Dru Weatherby.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
