Phillip F. Parker
Fredericksburg - Phillip F. Parker, 75, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Jill Parker.
Born in Brockton, MA on September 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Delbert and Malia Zarrella Parker. Phillip had worked as a racing official for the Philadelphia Park Racetrack. He also served in the U.S. Marines.
He is survived by his son Tony husband of Michelle Parker of Bridgewater, MA; daughters Stephanie wife of Eric Fernandez of Stoughton, MA, Nicole Parker of Orlando, FL and Julliett Groff of Elizabethtown; brothers Roy Parker of Fredericksburg and Gerald Parker of Manomet, MA and several grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019