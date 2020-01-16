|
|
Phyllis A. Chadwick-Rittle
Lebanon - Phyllis A. Chadwick-Rittle, 70, of Lebanon died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late George R. Chadwick, Jr.
Born in Annville on November 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harvey, Jr. and Helen Sanders Sweigert. She worked as a seamstrees.
Phyllis enjoyed crocheting and camping with her husband George.
Surviving are three daughters Donna M. wife of Gregory S. Doll of Lebanon, Kathy Jo wife of Jeffrey Miller of Palmyra, Georgette J. wife of Ronald Sutton of Jonestown, a brother David Sweigert of Fawn Grove, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers Robert, Terry, and Kenneth Sweigert, and a sister Darlene Heist.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020