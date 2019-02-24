Services
W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc
2001 Market St
Harrisburg, PA 17103
(717) 238-2502
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Camp Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
2 Willow Mill Park Road
Mechanicsburg, PA
Resources
Lebanon - Phyllis J. (Schell) Burtner, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center.

Born February 10, 1936 in Annville, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Herr) Schell and was a graduate of Annville-Cleona High School.

She was the widow of William Burtner, who passed away in 1998 after 42 years of marriage. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her three brothers, Thomas Schell, James Schell and Vernon Schell.

Phyllis loved gardening and had a witty sense of humor. Mostly, she was a faithful servant to Jehovah and was a member and volunteer at the Camp Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Surviving are her children: Terry Burtner (and his wife, Melody), San Diego, CA, David Burtner, Harrisburg, James Burtner, Harrisburg and Barbara Morrison (and her husband, Duane), Camp Hill; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Camp Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg.

Burial in Mount Annville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Kimmel Funeral Home, Harrisburg, is handling arrangements.

www.kimmelfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
