R. Bernell Burkholder
Bethel - R. Bernell Burkholder, 69, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Eli M. and Helen L. (Reich) Burkholder and was the husband of Lillian A. (Hartranft) Burkholder.
Bernell was a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Myerstown. He was a self-employed dairy farmer, farm service technician and grain roaster operator. He had a passion for sharing the love of God with others. Sometimes that was done with his family while hunting, fishing or relaxing at the cabin. Other times, through his church leadership responsibilities or a mentoring ministry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Wilbur E., husband of Regina Burkholder of Bethel, R. Bernell, Jr., husband of Janelle Burkholder of Rome; eight grandchildren, Amber, husband of Nathan Zimmerman of Myerstown, Ashley, husband of Adrienne Burkholder of Bethel, Amy, husband of Trevor Brubaker of Lebanon, Ariana Burkholder of Bethel, Kyle, Natacha, Hannah and Gavin Burkholder of Rome; one great-granddaughter, Natalie Zimmerman; three siblings, Donald, husband of Miriam Burkholder, Ann, wife of Dale Eberly, Susan, wife of Chris Beachy and a sister-in-law, Alma Burkholder.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Burkholder and a granddaughter, Chelsea Burkholder.
A viewing will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 pm at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon. An additional viewing will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 801 S. Railroad Street, Myerstown, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 am, with Ministers Gerald Martin, Matthew Martin, R. Bernell Burkholder Jr. and Merle Gingrich officiating. Interment will take place in the Lebanon Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Bernell's memory may be made to EDM Ministries, c/o Kevin Zimmerman, 5 W. Maple Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020