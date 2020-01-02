Services
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Bernell Burkholder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Bernell Burkholder Obituary
R. Bernell Burkholder

Bethel - R. Bernell Burkholder, 69, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Eli M. and Helen L. (Reich) Burkholder and was the husband of Lillian A. (Hartranft) Burkholder.

Bernell was a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Myerstown. He was a self-employed dairy farmer, farm service technician and grain roaster operator. He had a passion for sharing the love of God with others. Sometimes that was done with his family while hunting, fishing or relaxing at the cabin. Other times, through his church leadership responsibilities or a mentoring ministry.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Wilbur E., husband of Regina Burkholder of Bethel, R. Bernell, Jr., husband of Janelle Burkholder of Rome; eight grandchildren, Amber, husband of Nathan Zimmerman of Myerstown, Ashley, husband of Adrienne Burkholder of Bethel, Amy, husband of Trevor Brubaker of Lebanon, Ariana Burkholder of Bethel, Kyle, Natacha, Hannah and Gavin Burkholder of Rome; one great-granddaughter, Natalie Zimmerman; three siblings, Donald, husband of Miriam Burkholder, Ann, wife of Dale Eberly, Susan, wife of Chris Beachy and a sister-in-law, Alma Burkholder.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Burkholder and a granddaughter, Chelsea Burkholder.

A viewing will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 pm at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon. An additional viewing will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 801 S. Railroad Street, Myerstown, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 am, with Ministers Gerald Martin, Matthew Martin, R. Bernell Burkholder Jr. and Merle Gingrich officiating. Interment will take place in the Lebanon Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Bernell's memory may be made to EDM Ministries, c/o Kevin Zimmerman, 5 W. Maple Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -