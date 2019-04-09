Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Abeleda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael V. Abeleda M.D.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rafael V. Abeleda M.D. Obituary
Rafael V. Abeleda, M.D.

Lebanon - Rafael Villas Abeleda, M.D., 83, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Guillerma F. (Milanes) Abeleda, M.D. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on December 17, 2018. Born in the Philippines on November 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Trinidad and Irene (Villas) Abeleda. Rafael was a member of St. Mary's Church and enjoyed gardening, music, traveling and carpentry.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children - Joseph F. Abeleda and his wife, Magdalena M., and Maria L. Mundwiler and her husband, Jeffrey B.; and a granddaughter, Marguerite M. Abeleda. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Pio Maria Abeleda.

A viewing will be held Wednesday morning 9-10 at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rafael's name may be made to St. Mary's Church at the address listed above. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now