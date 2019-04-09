|
|
Rafael V. Abeleda, M.D.
Lebanon - Rafael Villas Abeleda, M.D., 83, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Guillerma F. (Milanes) Abeleda, M.D. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on December 17, 2018. Born in the Philippines on November 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Trinidad and Irene (Villas) Abeleda. Rafael was a member of St. Mary's Church and enjoyed gardening, music, traveling and carpentry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children - Joseph F. Abeleda and his wife, Magdalena M., and Maria L. Mundwiler and her husband, Jeffrey B.; and a granddaughter, Marguerite M. Abeleda. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Pio Maria Abeleda.
A viewing will be held Wednesday morning 9-10 at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rafael's name may be made to St. Mary's Church at the address listed above. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019