Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Service

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019

11:00 AM
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
Ralph "Curly" Bowman Jr.

Ralph "Curly" Bowman Jr. Obituary
Ralph "Curly" Bowman, Jr.

Bethel - Ralph "Curly" Bowman, Jr., 85, of Bethel, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Lila J. (Kiene) Bowman, with whom he would have shared 66 years of marriage on Nov. 28th.

Curly, a son of the late Ralph and Mabel (Wolfe) Bowman, Sr., was born in Palmyra. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Linda, wife of Terry Ulrich, Richland, Donna, wife of Tom Zimmerman, Rehrersburg, Larry Bowman, Bernville, Scott Bowman, husband of Candy, Bethel, and Steve Bowman, husband of Stacey Rehrersburg; two sisters, Barbara A. Bowman, and Patsy Heisey; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandchild.

He was still active in tinkering with cars but officially retired in 2015 as owner and operator of Bowman's Body Shop. He had a passion for dirt track racing and was a past crew chief of Yingst Printing 78 and past owner of Bowman Racing Team 78.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, Sept. 20th, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
