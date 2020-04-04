Services
Jonestown - Ralph D. Kreiser, 84, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn E. (Rhoads) Kreiser. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in July.

Born in Greenpoint on January 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Daniel and Eva (Kohr) Kreiser. Ralph worked as a poultry processor for Pennfield Corporation in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed working outside, mowing grass and going to flea markets.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Donna Vereb of Lebanon; granddaughter Michaela Miller; brothers Francis Kreiser of Hummelstown and Walter Kreiser of Grantville; sisters Betty Kreiser of Campbelltown and Darlene Moyer of Reading; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
