Ralph Daniel Schreiber
Lebanon - Ralph Daniel Schreiber, 66, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was the husband of Donna E. (Richardson) Schreiber, with whom he celebrated 38 years this January.
Ralph was born in Lebanon on May 17, 1953 to Nancy (Kreider) Moore-Schreiber of Lebanon and the late John W. Schreiber. Ralph was a 1976 graduate of Delaware Valley College with a degree in horticulture. He worked in landscaping for his company, Schreiber Lawn and Landscape. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother and his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew Schreiber and his wife Melissa of Cornwall, two grandchildren, Jase and Reese, brothers John E. Schreiber, Henry D. Schreiber, a sister, Susan Putt, and a stepbrother, David Moore. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard L. Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 3PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation time from 1PM till 3PM.
Contributions can be made to Pink For A Purpose Phyllis Weiant, 306 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019