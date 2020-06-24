Ralph E. DaubAnnville - Ralph E. Daub, 93, of Annville, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Cedar Haven in Lebanon. He was the husband of Christine S. Yorty Daub. On June 26th they would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.Born in Bethel Twp., Berks Co., on February 3, 1927, he was the son of the late David and Grace Moyer Daub. Ralph served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Hershey Foods. For many years he had his own excavating business and a sawmill at his home. He enjoyed working, bowling, and riding motorcycle.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Ernest R. Daub of Lebanon; daughters Susan C. Houtz and her husband Ronnie Spitler of Cleona, and Lynda L. Daub of Annville; grandson Josh Bordner; and a sister Hilda Brightbill.He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, Lee, and Earl Daub.Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.