Ralph E. Kreider
Palmyra - Ralph E. Kreider, 91, formerly of Annville died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Londonderry Village, Palmyra.
Born in South Londonderry Twp. on April 2, 1927, he was the son of the late Herman K. and Clara Brandt Kreider. He was a self-employed crop farmer in South Annville Twp.
Ralph was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church, Lebanon and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving is a sister Harriet F. wife of Neil W. Rhine of Lebanon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers Warren and Herman Kreider and two sisters Ada Kreider and Ruth Paine.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Friday from 12 - 1 PM at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019