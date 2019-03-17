Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph E. Mark Obituary
Ralph E. Mark

McMurray - Ralph E. Mark, 88, of McMurray, formerly of Lebanon, died March 13, 2019.

He was the husband of Barbara (Gotto) Mark. They celebrated their 53rd Anniversary on September 25.

Born in Lebanon, on October 8, 1930, he was a son of the late Estella M. (Heverling) and Raymond C. Mark.

A 1948 Graduate of Lebanon High School, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ralph was awarded Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, United Nations Service Medal, & National Defense Service Medal.

He retired from Pennsylvania Optical Company in 1993.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by daughter, Heather L. , wife of Jaime Ihrig; son,Matthew E. Mark, husband of Karen; Grandchildren, David, Joseph, Emma & Abbey; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Conzelman.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Earl, Clarence, & Raymond, Jr. Mark; sisters, Dorothy Evanko & Esther Santana.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
