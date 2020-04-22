|
Ralph (Cook) E. McCook IV
Ralph (Cook) E. McCook IV, 68, of Tunkhannock and formerly of Lebanon passed away Friday April 3, 2020 after a short illness. He was the husband of Valerie(Giberson) McCook and the son of Ralph E. McCook, III, of Richland and the late Nancy Carpenter Yordy.
He is survived by a sister, Denise McCook Bollard and husband Ted. Also surviving are children Kerith Greenawalt and husband Harry; Michael McCook and partner Kevin Burd; and Rory McCook and wife Kate. Stepchildren Chris Howell and wife Joy and Tara Wilbur. Grandchildren Derek, Trevor, Owen, Olivia, Nicole, Michaela and Curtis and a great granddaughter, Sophia. Services are private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020