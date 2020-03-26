|
|
Ralph Earl Yingst
Youngstown, OH - 1929~2020
Ralph Earl Yingst, 90, passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at his home at Park Vista Retirement Community in Youngstown.
Ralph was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Lebanon, Pa., and was a son of the late William Paul and Gracia Remsberg Yingst.
Ralph lived his childhood and youth in Cleona, and attended the Cleona Grammar School before graduating from Lebanon High School in 1947. He earned a B.A. degree from the University of Chicago before he served with the U. S. Army's 160th Regiment in Korea during 1952. Ralph later earned a B.S. degree from Lebanon Valley College, and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, where he met his future wife, Helen Fitsko. They were married August 29, 1964, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Ambridge.
Ralph served as a professor of chemistry at Johnstown College in Pennsylvania, and then for 28 years at Youngstown State University. He was a member of Tabor United Church of Christ, the American Chemical Society, Phi Lambda Upsilon, Sigma Xi (Scientific Research Society of North America), and of the Youngstown State University Retirees Association.
Ralph is survived by 13 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, and five brothers, Frank, Paul, William, Harold, and Charles.
There are no calling hours, and committal will take place at Economy Cemetery in Ambridge, where Ralph will be laid to rest next to his wife, Helen.
The Fitsko and Yingst families would like to thank the dedicated medical staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, and the Ohio Living/Park Vista Retirement Community, for the excellent care Ralph received during the last four months of his life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, OH 44509.
Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Ralph's family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020