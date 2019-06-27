|
|
Ralph J. Zechman Jr.
Frostproof, FL - Ralph J. Zechman Jr., 70, of Frostproof, FL, (formally of Grantville, PA) passed away Sunday June 16, 2019, at home.
Born in Schuylkill County, PA on July 18,1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Betty (Aungst) Zechman.
He was retired from Associated Wholesaler Inc. Ralph loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and his beloved dog Vegas.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Susan M. (Zimmerman) Zechman; four children, Marlin Zechman and wife Jodi of Douglasville, Stacey Zechman of Bethel, Brent Zechman and wife Danielle of Lewisberry, Sean Zechman and wife Kaci of Mt. Vernon, KY; four stepchildren, Amy Mahoski and Donald Tobias of Lebanon, William Tobias of Mt. Vernon, KY, Kelly Jaynes of Duncannon; 16 grandchildren; two brothers, Leon Zechman and wife Myra, Kenneth Zechman and wife Lori of Pine Grove; stepsister LaRue Lenard of Jackson, TN; stepbrother James Zechman and wife Debra of Annville; nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. at the Outwood Lutheran Church, 934 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, PA with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be visitation from 10:30 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow in Outwood Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2140 County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 in his memory.
You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 27, 2019