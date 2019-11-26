|
Ralph L. Markle
Formerly of East Hanover Township, Dauphin County - Ralph L. Markle, 99, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, 18 days before his 100th birthday.
Born December 12, 1919 in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Eugene K. and Kittie Bell (Snyder) Markle, the widower of Clova M. (Vanasdalan) Markle since July 2010 and the last of his immediate family.
He retired from the Governor's Mansion, was a civil service employee and also worked at HersheyPark. A World War II Army Air Force Veteran, Ralph was a member of Palmyra Bowling League and attended Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach.
Surviving are his children Edwin L., husband of Donna Markle of Millsboro, Delaware and Candice L., wife of Jeffrey Micklitsch of Annville; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the church, 216 East Canal Street, Hummelstown preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach, 216 East Canal Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019