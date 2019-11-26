Services
Buse Funeral Home
2 East Main Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
(717) 566-2016
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach
216 East Canal Street
Hummelstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach
216 East Canal Street
Hummelstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Markle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph L. Markle


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph L. Markle Obituary
Ralph L. Markle

Formerly of East Hanover Township, Dauphin County - Ralph L. Markle, 99, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, 18 days before his 100th birthday.

Born December 12, 1919 in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Eugene K. and Kittie Bell (Snyder) Markle, the widower of Clova M. (Vanasdalan) Markle since July 2010 and the last of his immediate family.

He retired from the Governor's Mansion, was a civil service employee and also worked at HersheyPark. A World War II Army Air Force Veteran, Ralph was a member of Palmyra Bowling League and attended Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach.

Surviving are his children Edwin L., husband of Donna Markle of Millsboro, Delaware and Candice L., wife of Jeffrey Micklitsch of Annville; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the church, 216 East Canal Street, Hummelstown preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Hershey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Independent Bible Church of Sandbeach, 216 East Canal Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -