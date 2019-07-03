|
|
Ralph T. Price
Lebanon - Ralph T. Price, 52, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Jodi L. (Keener) Price. Born in Lebanon on October 18,1966, Ralph was a son of Catherine E. (Mullen) Price and the late Ralph C. Price.
He was a 1984 graduate of Cedar Crest High School and a faithful member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where he served as chairman on the Board of Trustees. Ralph was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for 22 years, many of which he spent as a helicopter mechanic. He was a devoted husband to Jodi for 18 years and an incredible father to his four children. Always taking an active part in their lives and supporting each of their interests over the years, Ralph even tackled the restoration of a 1966 Ford pickup truck with his son, Michael. In the days since his passing, his children recall with admiration their dad "always being there for them" - never missing Michelle's marching band performances or Michael's karate classes. Ralph was selfless with his time, spending countless hours volunteering at the VA Hospital, the local food bank, and with the Bible School at his church. He enjoyed hunting and camping, but most of all, he enjoyed family gatherings with his brothers and vacationing with his wife and kids. They traveled all over the United States so they too could experience and appreciate the country he was so proud of. Ralph was a lot of things to a lot of people, but his grandson, Brantley gave him one of his favorite titles of all - "Pa Pa" - that he would so delicately whisper, as only Brantley could do, each time he crawled up onto his lap.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children - Sara Price, Timothy Price, and twins Michelle and Michael Price; three brothers - Michael, Thomas, and David; his grandson, Brantley Basselgia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing hours will be held on Thursday evening, July 4th, from 6-8pm and Friday morning July 5th, from 11-12 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, July 5th and interment with full military honors will immediately follow at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org), 4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to Gift of Life (donatelife.net), 867 Fishburn Road, Hershey, PA 17033. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 3, 2019