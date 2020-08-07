Randy L. BehneyMyerstown - Randy L. Behney, 59, of Myerstown, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Lori Ann Bicksler Behney, who passed away in 1985.Born in Lebanon on April 2, 1961, he was the son of Joann E. Sheidy Behney of Myerstown and the late Guy A. Behney. Randy worked as a welder at Post Precision Castings. He graduated from Northern Lebanon with the Class of 1979. Randy was the owner/operator of Behney Beef Farms and enjoyed raising beef cattle as a hobby. He was a member of the St. Paul's U.C.C. of Hamlin, the Kittatinny Hunting & Fishing Club, and the Rocky Mt. Elk Fellowship. He was an active member of the FFA and an avid supporter of the 4H Club.He is survived by his son Christopher and his wife Karen Behney; daughter Nicole G. Bicksler and her significant other Billy Tonoff; siblings Ricky Behney, Rodney Behney, Rochelle Schucker, Rory Behney, Rhonda Olesh and Renee Smith; grandchildren Destiny Bixler, Ashton Whitcomb, Payton Gerena, Lucas Tonoff, and Isaiah, Kennedy & Braxton Behney; and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in the Hamlin Cemetery. CoVid-19 guidelines will be followed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northern Lebanon F.F.A., P.O. Box 100, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.