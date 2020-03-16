|
Ray A. Minnich
Pine Grove - Ray A. Minnich, 95, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at ManorCare in Lebanon. He was the husband of Elizabeth J. Yerger Minnich. On July 14th, they would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.
Born in Union Twp. on March 16, 1924, he was the son of the late Monroe and Mamie Mease Minnich. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II. Ray had worked for the Morgantown Ore Mines. He also worked for the foundry in Bunker Hill and for Murray Steaks. Ray was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lickdale and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, and especially spending time on his farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Arthur M. and his wife Linda Minnich of Outwood and Albert R. Minnich of Pine Grove; daughters Dorothy J. wife of Eugene Kreitzer of Fredericksburg and Lucille R. Minnich of Annville; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son Stanley A. Minnich and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 98 Fisher Ave., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020