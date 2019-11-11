|
Ray E. Merkey
Mount Aetna - Ray E. Merkey, 74, of Mt. Aetna, died Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was the husband of June I. (Patrick) Merkey. They celebrated their 54th Anniversary in June.
Born in Reading on August 25, 1945, he was a son of the late Earl and June (Hatt) Merkey.
He was a 1964 Graduate of Bethel High School.
Ray retired from Yellow Roadway Corp. after 15 years. He also worked for Interstate Dress Carriers, Myerstown, McQuaide Freightlines, Bethel, and Sage Truck Driving School, Lebanon; where he enjoyed teaching.
Ray was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 489, and a member of the Hershey, West Shore, and York White Rose's Drum and Bugle Corps. He was Asst. Chief, Secretary, and Captain of Fire Police for Rescue Fire Co. #1, Mt. Aetna. He also served the community as an EMT with Bethel Ambulance.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by daughter, Michele, wife of Edward Dundore; sons, Kevin Merkey, husband of Lori, and Kirk Merkey, husband of Janelle; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Faye Bigman; and 4 nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Keith A. "Bubba" Merkey.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Final Services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Rescue Fire Co. #1, PO Box 115, Mount Aetna, PA 19544
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019