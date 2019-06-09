Services
Anona United Methodist Church
13233 Indian Rocks Rd
Largo, FL 33774
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Wimauma, FL - Ray E Yost III, Ray or (Skip) was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1963, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Army National Guard and Coast Guard National Guard (CGNG). For the CGNG he was a photojournalist, the start of his lifelong love of photography. He attended Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, FL studying Engineering.

Ray worked for Bendix Launch Support in Cape Canaveral, FL and provided quality assurance for NASA during the Saturn V and Apollo missions. Ray spent most of his career working for Florida Power in St. Petersburg as Quality Assurance Director for nuclear energy programs.

Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Wagner Yost; his mother, Doris Yost; son, Todd and his wife, Karen; brother, Richard and grandchildren, Brooke and Lindsey. An avid dog lover, he is also survived by his two dogs, Riley and Lacey.

A Memorial Service will be held at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, Florida at 2:00 PMon June 21st.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 9, 2019
