Ray R. Sattazahn
Lebanon - Ray R. Sattazahn, 88, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spang Crest, Lebanon, following a sudden stroke.
He was the husband of Betty M. (Darkes) Sattazahn, who died March 27, 2012.
Born in Tulpehocken Twp., PA on February 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Ray M. and Elsie M. (Dubbs) Sattazahn.
Ray was a member of St. John's "Host" Church, Bernville, and attended South Lebanon Community Church. He owned and operated a dairy farm in Greble, and sold the farm in 1988. Ray was a lifetime member of the Marion Grange, Stouchsburg, and a member of the Mt. Zion fire police since 1966. He enjoyed farming and softball.
Ray is survived by daughters, Juliet S., wife of Vincent Wagner, of Cazenovia, NY, Phyllis S., wife of Dennis Seyfert, of Lebanon, Barbara M., wife of Gary Lentz, of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary D. Sattazahn, of Mineral, VA; brothers, Robert L. Sattazahn, of Womelsdorf, Clarence, husband of Marlene Sattazahn, of Womelsdorf, Dennis G., husband of Betsy Sattazahn, of Womelsdorf; and a sister-in-law, Vera Darkes, of Pine Grove.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Rd., Lebanon, preceded by a visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at St. Johns "Host" Cemetery, Bernville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, call 1-800-227-2345, or visit online www.cancer.org
; or Spang Crest, 945 Duke St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com