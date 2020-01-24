|
Raymond E. and Geraldine Mae "Doll" Dundore
Lebanon - Raymond E. Dundore, 91, of Quentin died Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. He was the husband of Geraldine M. Smith Dundore with whom he would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this April.
Born in Cornwall on January 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer and Iva Binner Dundore. He was a retired oil truck driver for Luke S. Hostetter.
Ray was a 1946 graduate of Cornwall High School, a member of Rocherty United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, was the Youth Fellowship Director, and Church Historian. He served as a West Cornwall Township Supervisor, supervised the Quentin Water Company, and was a life member of the Quentin Fire Company.
Geraldine Mae "Doll" Dundore, 89, of Quentin died suddenly, Monday January 20, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Dundore who had just passed away on January 17, 2020.
Born in Lickdale on October 7, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mae Lash Smith. She worked as a seamstress at several local sewing factories.
Doll was a member of Rocherty United Methodist Church where she ran the hot dog stand for the annual church picnic and was a member of the Quentin Ladies Auxilliary. She sold Tupperware, was a cub scout den mother for many years, and enjoyed crocheting, baking, and going to yard sales.
Surviving children of Raymond and Geraldine are a daughter Gail J. wife of Brett Daub, a son Terry husband of Tabitha Dundore both of Lebanon, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Raymond was survived by three brothers Elvin Dundore of Sporting Hill, Christian Dundore of Hershey, Luke Dundore of Sinking Springs, and two sisters Arlene Wagner of Lebanon and Lucille Dundore of Palmyra. He was preceded in death by brothers Harold, Samuel, Paul, Earl, and Allen Dundore, and sisters Ellen Snyder and Violet Kimmel. Geraldine was preceded in death by a brother Arlington Smith and a sister Genevieve Boyer.
A combined funeral service for Geraldine and Raymond will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rocherty United Methodist Church, 225 Village Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be in Salem Walmer's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rocherty United Methodist Church in memory of Geraldine and Raymond.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020