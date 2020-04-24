|
Raymond H. Martin
Harrisburg - Raymond H. Martin, 60 of Harrisburg, formerly of Lebanon and Reading, passed away in UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg on April 21, 2020. He was born in Ephrata on December 23, 1959, a son of the late Henry H. and Laura R. (Hoover) Martin. Surviving are his brothers and sisters: Leon H. Martin (Debbie) of Myerstown; Clair H. Martin (Lisa) of Myerstown; Louise H. Hoover (Edwin Jr.) of Ephrata; Ella Mae Zimmerman (David) of Reinholds; numerous nieces and nephews. Raymond is predeceased by his parents and youngest brother Jay Henry Martin. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Clauser Funeral Home Inc, Schaefferstown is handling the arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
