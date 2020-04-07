|
|
Raymond L. Blouch
Lebanon - Mr. Raymond L. Blouch, 89, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, April 05, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. He was born on Monday, January 05, 1931 to the late Raymond F. Blouch and Mildred M. Blouch nee Martin in Lebanon. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School in 1949 and was a veteran of the Navy in the Korean War. Raymond worker as a boiler manufacturer at Cleaver Brooks where he retired. He was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ and was also a member of the Annville American Legion. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Raymond adored his family; they gave him so much joy and pride. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Surviving are his loving wife Judith A. Blouch nee Hunsicker; daughter Sheri R. Deitrich and spouse Curt; grandchildren Shane R. Zellers and spouse Tessa, Kaila E. Deitrich and companion Ryan Perry; great grandchild Laeton J. Zellers; his sister Jacqueline M. Wolfe and spouse James; nephew Scott J. Wolfe and spouse Donna; great niece Lauren K. Wolfe and great nephew Alex E. Wolfe. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 426 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020