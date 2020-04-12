Services
Raymond L. Schott Obituary
Raymond L. Schott

Myerstown - Raymond L. Schott, 78, of Myerstown, PA, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

He was the husband of Catherine M. (Moyer) Schott. They celebrated their 56th anniversary on October 19, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, PA on October 7, 1941, he was a son of the late Earl L. Schott and Carmella E. Papperelli.

He retired from Pfizer as a laborer. Ray was an avid Nascar fan.

In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by daughters, Tammy Bedleyoung, of Myerstown, Trina Miller & her companion Mike Torres of Myerstown, Lori , wife of David Ceresini, of Myerstown & Lavone, wife of Larry Kaufold, of Cornwall; step son, Earl Faust Jr., husband of Kathy, of Myerstown; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Stacey McManus, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Schott, Shirley Rueppel, & Nancy Coomer; brother, Clarence Reazer; and son-in-law, Lynn Bedleyoung.

Services are private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
