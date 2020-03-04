|
|
Regina A. "Reg" Groff
Manheim - Regina A. "Reg" Groff, 75, of Manheim, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Palmyra.
Reg was born in Lebanon on July 25, 1944 to the late Pershing and Mildred (Minnich) Haag. She received her bachelor's degree from Millersville University. She was a teacher for Cornwall-Lebanon School District. She was also a swim coach for Cedar Crest and a swim instructor at the YMCA. Her hobbies and interests were swimming, reading, knitting, crocheting, playing tennis in her younger days, and spending time with her beloved animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Lauren Keller of Palmyra, Jenna Groff of Manheim, two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Cody, and her sisters, Eloise Laskowski and her husband Allan of Carsonville, Gretchen Haag of Lebanon. She is also survived by several cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Sadie Haag, maternal grandparents, John B. and Carrie Minnich.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:30AM at Hoss's Steak and Sea House, 1235 E. Main Street, Annville, PA.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020