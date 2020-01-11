|
Retha Matthews
Lebanon - Retha Matthews, 80, of Lebanon, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Robert Matthews, Jr., to whom she was married for 58 years.
Born in Clearville, Bedford Co., on September 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Mabel Harper Mallow. She was a homemaker and had worked as a seamstress and retired from the KXCF Corp. in Annville. She was a member of the Little Swatara Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Bethel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Steven E. and his wife Louise Matthews of Lebanon; grandson Steven L. Matthews and his companion Michelle of Palmyra; granddaughter Kimmy wife of Keith Martin of Lebanon; four great grandchildren; a brother Eldon Mallow and his wife Angeline of Clearville; sisters Clara wife of Roger Beegle of Clearville, Naomi wife of Curtis Bickerstaff of Quakertown and Ollie Noecker of Quakertown and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother Manfred and sisters Mildred Mallow, Evelyn Moyer, Loma Price and Ilda Valentine.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon. A viewing will be held at the same location on Thursday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Frystown Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020