C S Eckenroth Home For Funerals
209 E Main St
Terre Hill, PA 17581
(717) 445-5122
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Providence Mennonite Church
169 E Caren Dr
Grantville, PA
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Providence Mennonite Church
169 E Caren Dr
Grantville, PA
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Swatara Mennonite Church
10 Camp Swatara Rd
Myerstown, PA
Rhoda Sensenig Obituary
Rhoda Sensenig

Myerstown - Rhoda A. Sensenig, 73, of Myerstown, was transported to her heavenly home on August 4, 2019, following a five month battle with bone cancer. She was the daughter of the late Arthur G. and Esther (Swartzentruber) Good.

Rhoda was born in Lancaster County. She was married to Carl W. Sensenig for 51 years, and was a member of the Providence Mennonite Church, Pilgrim Conference.

Surviving are four children, Liann, wife of Christopher "Chris" Coval of Dover, Lyndon, Lynelle, and Lloyd all of Myerstown; a brother Daniel, husband of Lois (Horning) Good of Mohnton; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Good.

Rhoda was born in Lancaster County. She was married to Carl W. Sensenig for 51 years, and was a member of the Providence Mennonite Church, Pilgrim Conference.

Surviving are four children, Liann, wife of Christopher "Chris" Coval of Dover, Lyndon, Lynelle, and Lloyd all of Myerstown; a brother Daniel, husband of Lois (Horning) Good of Mohnton; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Good.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
