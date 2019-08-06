|
Rhoda Sensenig
Myerstown - Rhoda A. Sensenig, 73, of Myerstown, was transported to her heavenly home on August 4, 2019, following a five month battle with bone cancer. She was the daughter of the late Arthur G. and Esther (Swartzentruber) Good.
Rhoda was born in Lancaster County. She was married to Carl W. Sensenig for 51 years, and was a member of the Providence Mennonite Church, Pilgrim Conference.
Surviving are four children, Liann, wife of Christopher "Chris" Coval of Dover, Lyndon, Lynelle, and Lloyd all of Myerstown; a brother Daniel, husband of Lois (Horning) Good of Mohnton; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Good.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 10 am at Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd, Myerstown. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Providence Mennonite Church, 169 E Caren Dr, Grantville PA 17028, on Wednesday August 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019