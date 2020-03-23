Services
Myerstown - Richard "Dick" A. Allwein, 73, of Myerstown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Donna L Weik Allwein to whom he was married to for 50 years. He was born in Lebanon on August 28, 1946, a son of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Manderbach Allwein. Dick was employed for 52 years at Pennsy Supply, Inc. He was a member of the Goodwill Fire Company in Myerstown where he enjoyed bowling in their league for many years and spending time with his grandsons. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kendal B. wife of Dan Wuchterl of Linglestown; Brian R. Allwein of Myerstown; Kristi L. wife of Jeremy Doster of Richland; grandsons, Cole and Caden Doster; sisters, Sandra Whitman of Myerstown; Bonnie McCurdy of Nottingham, PA; Linda wife of Keith Uhrich of Myerstown; Connie wife of Malcolm Stephens of Albuquerque, NM; Mona Allwein of Myerstown; brother, David Allwein of Myerstown; sister-in-law, Dianna Allwein. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Allwein. Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
