Richard A. FunkRichard A. Funk, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was the husband of Ronita L. "Ronnie" Funk. Richard was the co-owner of Arthur Funk and Sons. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Pamela Miller (David), step-son Daniel Tobias (Lauren); grandchildren Michael, Styles, Benjamin and Shawn, step-grandson Daniel, Jr.; great grandchildren Dorian, Adison and Logein; and siblings Walter, Geraldine and Dorothy. He was preceded in death by five brothers.Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Burial will be private. Per family request, please do not send flowers. Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.