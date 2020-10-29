1/
Richard A. Funk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Funk

Richard A. Funk, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was the husband of Ronita L. "Ronnie" Funk. Richard was the co-owner of Arthur Funk and Sons. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Pamela Miller (David), step-son Daniel Tobias (Lauren); grandchildren Michael, Styles, Benjamin and Shawn, step-grandson Daniel, Jr.; great grandchildren Dorian, Adison and Logein; and siblings Walter, Geraldine and Dorothy. He was preceded in death by five brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Burial will be private. Per family request, please do not send flowers. Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved