|
|
Richard A. Gibson
Fredericksburg - Richard Arlen Gibson of Fredericksburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019. Master Sergeant Richard A. "Hoot" Gibson retired from the United States Air Force after serving with Pride for 24 years! A recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Service and The Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service! He attended the Fredericksburg Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Gibson and survived by his children, Patricia A. Smith, Richard A. Gibson, Jr, Cynthia L. Sollace, Kenneth A. Gibson, Joseph P. Gibson, Inez Goldberg, Deena George, Ian Markey and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He's reunited in heaven with his beloved Barbara J. Gibson. He earned a military burial service with honors at the Fort Indiantown Gap. In lieu of flowers please make donations to US Department of Veterans Affairs in memory of Master Sergeant Richard A. "Hoot" Gibson. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019