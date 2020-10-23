1/
Richard A. "Dick" Graby
Lebanon - Richard A. "Dick" Graby, 75, of South Annville Twp. died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Susan Stober Graby with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Born in Lebanon on December 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Lloyd H. and Kathryn Snavely Graby. He was the owner for over 50 years of Olde Books Planing Mill, Cleona where he frequently held "Board Meetings" with his friends.

Dick was a 1962 graduate of Hershey High School, a 50 year member and Past Master of Mt. Olivet Lodge #704 F. & A.M., Lebanon and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Michael P. Graby and his fiancé Catherine Kreider of Annville, three grandchildren Desiree, Declan, and Monica. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles Graby.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM prior to the service and a Masonic Service beginning at 9:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Lodge #704, F.&A.M., South 14th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 in his memory.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
