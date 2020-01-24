Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Richard A. "Dick" Leibfried


1938 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Leibfried Obituary
Richard A. "Dick" Leibfried

Annville - Richard A. "Dick" Leibfried, 81, of Annville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 1, 1938, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Leona (Hutchison) Leibfried. He was married to Barbara A. (McDonaldson) Leibfried on June 20, 1997.

A Veteran, Richard proudly served with the U.S. Navy. He retired from Hershey Foods in 1999, after 40 years of service.

In addition to his wife of over 22 years, he is survived by three daughters: Tamara L. Leibfried, of Palmyra; Kathleen A. Early, married to John, of Lebanon; Beth A. Leibfried, of Hershey; a stepson, GySgt, Frank E. Stump, married to Dawn, of New Bern, NC. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Ashley N. Wright, married to Justin, of Palmyra; Dr. Laura E. White, married to Dr. Henry, of Pittsburgh and PO2 Tyler J. Early, of Lebanon; four great grandchildren, as well as Richard's extended family and caring friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian M. (George) Leibfried.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow the services in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to the Humane Society of Lebanon County.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
