Richard A. Warner
Jonestown - Richard A. Warner, 66, of Jonestown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Judy L. Kauffman Warner.
Born in Lebanon on July 13, 1952, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Peggy Hess Warner. Richard had worked in maintenance for Supreme Mid-Atlantic. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam Conflict. Richard was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Lickdale and the American Legion. He was an avid train enthusiast and liked his muscle cars. He enjoyed sharing his time and hobbies with his neighbor children Charlie and Riley and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons Douglas Warner of Scranton, Michael D. and his wife Ericka Warner of Pine Grove, Carl A. Longenecker and companion Tina Ripley of Peo, IN and Paul A. and his wife Virginia Longenecker of Cleona; daughter Michele L. wife of Carl Taylor of Williamstown; brother James Warner and a sister Ginny Strickler wife of Michael Strickler both of Lebanon; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, one nephew, three nieces.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 98 Fisher Ave., (Lickdale) Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the start of the service on Wednesday. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 98 Fisher Ave. Jonestown Pa. 17038, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019