Richard C. Elliott
Lebanon - Richard C. Elliott, 79, of Lebanon died Friday, January 10, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Kathy M. Reddinger Elliott with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past November.
Born in South Annville Twp. on March 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Frank H. and Phyllis M. Kegerreis Elliott. He was a self-employed dairy farmer from 1976-1995 and then worked at BHM, Annville as a farm mechanic until his retirement in November 2018.
Richard was a 1957 graduate of Annville High School, an active member of Fontana Union Chapel and Fontana Union Sunday School. He served on the A.R.E.A. committee for the Time Release School Program and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Timothy R. husband of Kelly Elliott of Jonestown, two daughters Susan K. Elliott of Doylestown, Rebecca M. Elliott of Lebanon, three grandchildren Braden D. husband of Kari Elliott, Cadyn M. Elliott, Trevan S. Elliott, a brother Melvin G. Elliott of Annville, five sisters Winifred wife of Ritchy A. Estright of Elverson, Doris May of Palmyra, Janet wife of Charles Soulliard of Lebanon, Mary Gilbert of Bechtelsville, and Dianne wife of Lonn Ratcliffe of Annville. He was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Ann Elliott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Fontana Union Chapel, 22 Fontana Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be held in Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery, Cleona. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville and also on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A.R.E.A. (Annville-Cleona Religious Education Association) C/O Edward Heagy, 67 Racehorse Drive, Jonestown, PA 17038 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020