|
|
Richard C. Seltzer
Lebanon - Richard C. Seltzer, 86, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Cedar Haven. He was born in Lebanon on April 16, 1933 a son of the late Richard Rise and Earline Mae Harvey Seltzer. He served in the USMC and retired from Sterling Packaging Co. He later worked for the Blood Bank and was a member off the Lebanon County Republican Committee and the Lebanon County Historical Society. Richard loved to travel. He is survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 am in the Clauser Funeral Home 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088 where a time of visitation will be held from 9:00am to the time of service. Interment will be made in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 17, 2019