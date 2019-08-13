|
|
Richard C. Showers
Lebanon - Richard C. Showers, 73 of Lebanon, passed away at home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Rexmont on November 1, 1945, a son of the late Albert L. and Verna B. Williams Showers. Richard was the husband of Natalie P. Heck Showers to whom he was married to 53 years. Mr. Showers was employed as a roofer for 43 years and retired in 2010. He enjoyed Fishing, the Outdoors, Animals, Chickens, Canaries and Cats. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter: Lori A, wife of Craig E. Carl Jr, Fredricksburg; grandchildren: Chad R, husband of Tamara Showers, Grantville; Autumn M. McCurdy and Emily K. Coleman; step grandchildren: Benny Coleman III; Matthew Carl and Renee Carl; great granddaughters: Braylynn and Dakota Showers; son -in- law: Benny Coleman Jr. of Lebanon; sister: Joy, wife of Ronald Lookenbill, Cleona; brother: Albert Jr. Showers, companion of Cheryl Keller, Pine Grove; numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by two daughters: Lisa M. Showers; Holly V. Coleman and six brothers. A memorial service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St, Schaefferstown, PA, 17088 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00PM with a visitation from 12:00PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Contribution may be made in Richard's memory to the Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019