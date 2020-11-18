1/1
Richard D. Hummel
Richard D. Hummel

Myerstown - Richard D. Hummel, 81, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Betty Lou Lengel Hummel, whom he had married in 1958. Richard was born in Middletown on December 4, 1938, son of the late William and Lillian Fidler Hummel.

He was a retired carpenter. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking in his shop and camping, He was a member of Pine Grove Fish and Game, Mt. Aetna Fire Co, Rhehrsburg Fire Co and Bethel Fire Co.

Richard will be missed by his children Kathy, wife of John Zohner of Hershey, Dawn Beck, finincee of Tom Weaber of Bethel, Kristen, wife of Timothy Basehore of Myerstown, Dale, husband of Jennifer Hummel of Lititz; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Edna, wife of Tracy Colemanzine of Philadelphia, brothers, LeRoy, husband of Mary Hummel of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his brothers William and Edward Hummel; sisters Jackie Digler, Dorothy Frazer and Amelia Pieffer.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Richard's funeral service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 PM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr, Lebanon where a viewing will be held Sunday from 1 PM to time of service. Interment will be made in St. Peter's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu flowers memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Lebanon County Humane Society. For further information please call 717-272-4634.To share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.

Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
