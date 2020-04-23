|
Richard E. Bomgardner
Derry Twp - Richard E. Bomgardner, 83, of Derry Township passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born July 29, 1936 in Hershey, he was a son of the late Lester E. and Eva (Halterman) Bomgardner and widower of Jean A. (Reich) Bomgardner since April 1990.
Dick retired with 40 years of service as a Police Officer from Broward County, Florida and later worked security at the Hershey Country Club. He attended Mount Calvary Church, Elizabethtown, was a U.S. Navy veteran, member of the Derry Township Historical Society, and enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are his sister Dolores, widow of Samuel Aurand of Derry Township; nephew Rick, husband of Cindy Aurand; niece Dawn, wife of Jonathan Duckett; and their families.
A private graveside service will be held in Union Deposit Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA s, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The family can be contacted at [email protected] with questions or condolences.
