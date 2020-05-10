Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Bowman Sr.


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Bowman Sr. Obituary
Richard E. Bowman, Sr.

Annville - Richard E. Bowman, Sr., 95, of Annville, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Fern I. (Maurer) Bowman, who passed away in 2011.

Richard was born in Annville on December 2, 1924 to the late Eden and Martha Bowman. Richard was an electrician for the Local Union 143. He was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of Zion EC Church in Annville. He enjoyed visiting his cabin upstate, snowmobile riding, hunting, traveling, and camping.

He is survived by his children, Richard Bowman, Jr., and his wife Marie of Annville, Barbara and her husband Donald Brown of Fredericksburg, James Bowman and his wife Denise of Jonestown, David Bowman of Annville, Karen Lee of Charlestown, WV, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children, Patsy Southward, Gary Bowman, and his siblings, Robert Bowman and Regina Reigle.

Richard will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion EC Church, 710 S. White Oak Street Annville, PA 17003.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -