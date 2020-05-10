|
Richard E. Bowman, Sr.
Annville - Richard E. Bowman, Sr., 95, of Annville, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Fern I. (Maurer) Bowman, who passed away in 2011.
Richard was born in Annville on December 2, 1924 to the late Eden and Martha Bowman. Richard was an electrician for the Local Union 143. He was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of Zion EC Church in Annville. He enjoyed visiting his cabin upstate, snowmobile riding, hunting, traveling, and camping.
He is survived by his children, Richard Bowman, Jr., and his wife Marie of Annville, Barbara and her husband Donald Brown of Fredericksburg, James Bowman and his wife Denise of Jonestown, David Bowman of Annville, Karen Lee of Charlestown, WV, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children, Patsy Southward, Gary Bowman, and his siblings, Robert Bowman and Regina Reigle.
Richard will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion EC Church, 710 S. White Oak Street Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2020