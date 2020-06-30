Richard E. Loser
Myerstown - Richard E. Loser, 89, Myerstown, passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Elmira E. Sholley Loser with whom he celebrated a 67th wedding anniversary in April. He was born in Lebanon on February 4, 1931 a son of the late Clarence and Cora Achenbach Loser. He was retired from Park Silk with over 30 years of service and was also employed for over 14 years by the Cornwall-Lebanon School District as a custodian. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters: Helen M. wife of Donald Guffey, New Columbia, PA; Barbara J. wife of Edward Showers, Lebanon; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister: Mae Kling, Lebanon. He was preceded in death by brothers; Alfred, Paul and Warren Loser. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 1 to 2pm in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Private graveside services and interment will follow in Mt. Annville Cemetery with T.J. Kern, Bradley Kern, Steven Kern, Kevin Yake, Breanna Kern, Karaigan Kern and Braden Kern serving as pallbearers. Family and friends are reminded that current CDC guidelines must be observed. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112.






