Richard E. Rudy
Fredericksburg - Richard E. Rudy, 95, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. He was the husband of Catherine E. Sarenicz Rudy, and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in February.
Born in Fredericksburg on October 26, 1924, he was the son of the late Harvey and Edna Miller Rudy. Richard served in the U.S. Army during WWII. In his early part of life he worked for his uncle at Rudy's Bakery and Grocery and later as a Milk Man delivering Wengerts Milk ,and then as a lacquer mixer at Alcoa. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, was a past president of the Fredericksburg Fire Co., and a charter member of the Fredericksburg American Legion where he served as Treasure. Richard also served on the Bethel Township planning commission, and the Cedar Hill Cemetery Association. He was a Red Sox fan, and he enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by sons Richard (Rick) D. Rudy & his wife Lisa Jo of Fredericksburg and Dennis E. Rudy & his wife Rebecca L. of South Lebanon; daughter Adrienne M. wife of David Tsirnikas of Cornwall; grandchildren Kayla wife of Mark Johnson, Matthew Tsirnikas, Zachary & Adam Rudy; brothers Glenn, Ira, Gerald & Ray Rudy; and his sister Betty Schriver.
He was preceded in death by brothers Harold, Lester, Ralph, Roy, Guy & Kenneth Rudy and his sister Arlene Walmer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's U.C.C., 141 W. Main St., Fredericksburg. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church or to the Fredericksburg Fire Co., 3052 S. Pine Grove St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019