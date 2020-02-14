|
|
Richard F. Smith
Cornwall Manor - Richard (Dick) F. Smith, 84, passed away peacefully, on February 13, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. On April 28, 1956, he married Jo Ann (Moudy) at the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Lebanon, PA. Born on July 30, 1935, in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Catherine (Lawless) Smith. Richard graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School, Class of 1953, where he was a member of the football team. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Millersville State Teachers College, and earned his Masters of Science Teaching at the University of Arizona. He was a Biology teacher at Lebanon High School, and upon retiring after 40 years, he taught Biology classes at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lebanon Campus. Richard loved trains and model railroading, and every Christmas, he would set up an elaborate train platform for his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and together they visited Hawaii, cruised to numerous locations, and, as Penn State season ticket holders for many years, Dick and Jo Ann traveled to State College for home football games, as well as taking group trips to away games, one of which included a trip to the Rose Bowl.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, are his daughters Kathleen (Anthony) Trost, Ellicottville, NY, and Barbara (Robert) Smith, Monica (Richard) Progin, Suzanne (Fred) Daubert, and daughter-in-law, Nataliya Smith, all of Lebanon; grandchildren Benjamin Brewer, Melinda (Brandon) Eckert, Nicholas Smith, Zachary Smith (Noreen McNamara), Ryan (Lindsay) Progin, Rebeka (Christopher) Hartl, Derek Progin, Joshua Felty, Samantha Felty; step-grandchildren Roman Voskoboynikov, Alisha (Andrew) Fleischer, Maggie (Jeff) Stellar, Cassandra (Tom) Bixler, Ethan (Lauren) Daubert, and Seth Daubert; and great-grandchildren Emily and Lucas Eckert, Robert Henry Progin, and Scarlet Hartl. Richard is also survived by his siblings Terrance Smith, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Dennis (Mary Jo) Smith, and Annette Smith, all of Lebanon, a cousin James (Monika) Folmer, Mechanicsburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, Christopher C. Smith (March 21, 2019), and a sister, Margaret (Steve) Girard.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19th at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's honor to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Attn. Capital Campaign, at the above address. The family would like to thank Cornwall Manor Health Center, Lebanon Cardiology Associates, and Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020