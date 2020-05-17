|
|
Richard G. "Dick" Clark
Lebanon - Richard G. "Dick" Clark, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Clark) Clark, with whom he celebrated 57 years in marriage.
Dick was born in Lebanon on March 1, 1942 to the late George and Mildred (Kohr) Clark. He was a 1960 graduate of Lebanon High School and graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in business management. Dick was a US Navy veteran. He had most recently worked for Kyocera in San Diego, CA in supervising manufacturing. He was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Lebanon. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, going to breakfast with his best friend, and going to casinos.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a sister, Donna (Faye) Smith and her husband Gary of Myerstown, Aunt Patricia Mindy of Lebanon, sisters-in-law, Marie Mixon of Spring Valley, CA Mary Brandt of Lebanon, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephews, Jonathan Smith, Nicolas Mixon, and brothers-in-law, Lyle Mixon and Samuel Brandt.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, St. Mark's UCC, 426 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 17 to May 19, 2020