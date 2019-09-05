Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Richard G. Mohn


1946 - 2019
Richard G. Mohn Obituary
Richard G. Mohn

Fredericksburg - Richard G. Mohn, 73, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Karen K. Smith Mohn. On June 10th, they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Born in Swatara Twp., Lebanon County, on January 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Frank and Mildred Spangler Mohn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. For many years Richard worked as a welder at Weaber Sawmill. He was a member of the Fredericksburg American Legion. He loved cars and dirt track racing, and he really enjoyed working with his son on his racing car and also restoring his Chevelle. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved to cook and make salsa and wine. He especially loved spending time with his grandson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Randy L. and his wife Tracey Mohn of Fredericksburg; grandson Chase L. Mohn; daughter Beth A. Mohn of Fredericksburg; brothers Frank (Joan) Mohn of Donaldson, Gerry Mohn of Lebanon, & Ronald (Eileen) Mohn of Jonestown; sisters Joyce (Allen) Saphore of Lebanon and Rita (Bruce) Heffelfinger of Palmyra; and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth and Craig Mohn.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.com/donate.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
