Kreamer Funeral Home-Annville
618 E Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Lebanon - Richard H. Fox, 84, of Lebanon died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at ManorCare , Lebanon.

Born in Lebanon on July 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles Fox, Sr. and Agnes Minnich Fox. He worked for the Robert Morris Hotel of Philadelphia and the Treadway Inn of Lebanon as a desk clerk.

Surviving are sisters Mildred Koch of Virginia, Marian Goss of Lebanon, and Judith Fox of Lebanon, brothers Raymond Fox and Joseph Fox both of Lebanon, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles Fox, Jr., George Fox, and a sister Elizabeth Arndt.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
