Richard H. "Rishard" Heverling, Jr
Lebanon - Richard H. "Rishard" Heverling, Jr., 51, of Lebanon, passed away January 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lebanon on January 19, 1968, son of Richard H. "Rick" Heverling, Sr. and Renee Early Heverling of Lebanon. Rishard was employed as a graphic artist at the Lebanon Merchandiser. He was a 1986 graduate of Cedar Crest High School and had attended Millersville University. Rishard enjoyed the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, playing street hockey, listening to Jimmy Buffett and playing guitar. In addition to his parents he is survived by Aunts Marlena Jenkins of Lebanon, Barbara, wife of James Klinger of DE, Julie Kopenetz of Lebanon, Uncles Robert, husband of Shirley Heverling of Lebanon, Jim, husband of Mary Heverling of Myerstown; numerous cousins, dedicated neighbors, friends including Ed Martel of Lebanon and his parents of FL.. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rishard's memorial service on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 5 PM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon where friends will be received Sunday beginning at 4 PM until time of service. Interment will be made in Kimmerling's Cemetery. Please NO flowers or plants, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Rishard's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020