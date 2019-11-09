|
Richard H. "Rich" Roeske
Lebanon - Richard H. "Rich" Roeske, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia K. (Geyer) Roeske, with whom he would have celebrated 51 years this coming November 23.
Rich was born in Lodz, Poland on August 19, 1940 to the late Adolf and Kathrina (Polis) Roeske. Richard was a Lebanon High School graduate. He was shop foreman/head mechanic for the former LB Marks and more recently GL Marks and retired in 2015. He was a member of the PA National Guard. He enjoyed going to flea markets, watching NASCAR and taking his sons to race BMX when they were younger. Rich had painted local race car driver Toby Tobias' race car. He was a car enthusiast, having corvettes. He was a "Jack of all Trades" and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He had a love of spending time with his granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Richard T. Roeske and his wife JoAnne of Harrisburg, Brian L. Roeske of Harrisburg, granddaughters, Lauren and Paige, and a brother, Victor Roeske and his wife Pat of Lebanon. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will take place in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. A viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 11AM till 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the N. Cornwall Twp. Police Dept., 320 S 18th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019