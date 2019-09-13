|
|
Richard J. Braungard
Lebanon - Richard J. Braungard, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Helga C. (Klein) Braungard. They were married for 61 years. Born in Lancaster on March 17, 1935, Richard was a son of the late August and Loretta (Kaufhold) Braungard.
Richard graduated from Saint Joseph's Elementary School in June 1948 and in 1949 he entered Lancaster Catholic High School where he studied for two years and later transferred to Saint Charles High School Seminary until 1955. He returned to LCHS and graduated in 1956. He entered Millersville State University until July of 1957. In July 1957, Richard entered the U.S. Army for the duration of three years. While serving with the Army, Richard attended classes at the University of Munich in Germany. It was while he was there that he met his wife, Helga, in Augsburg, Germany. They were married in August of 1958. Upon completion of Richard's active service time, he returned to Millersville University and graduated in August 1962. Upon graduation, Richard began his teaching career at South Lebanon High School and continued his graduate training at Temple University and completed it in 1965. He then returned to Millersville University where he earned a master's degree in English in 1968 and master's degree in guidance in 1972. In 1978, Richard returned to school again and graduated from Penn State University in 1981. While teaching at Cedar Crest High School for some thirty eight years, Richard also worked in the summer recreation program for South Lebanon Township for eighteen years, serving as park director for South Hills Park for eight years.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two daughters - Deborah Braungard and Dr. Diane Braungard Galada, wife of Stephen; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Weiant and Jenna Galada.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 11:30-12:00pm at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 East Lehman Street in Lebanon where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2:00pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019